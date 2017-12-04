Who owns the classical tradition, and who has the right to develop new interpretations of its significance for the present? As you might expect from someone who spent twenty years in Bristol, chanting “Meaning is realised at the point of reception!” and holding aloft my copy of the Little Red-and-Black Book*, my habitual answers are everyone and anyone. Yes, we can and should argue furiously about individual interpretations and appropriations, on political or moral or aesthetic or historical grounds, but what we can’t do is argue that certain people(s) have a special right or privilege, to the exclusion of others.

I’m thinking about this at the moment because the Tacitus Trap, China’s great contribution to the storehouse of snappy classical memes, is back in the news, with a scandal around alleged child abuse in a private kindergarten in Beijing and a possible cover-up, and hence visits to this blog post are up, plus an exchange of emails with some Chinese correspondents (for which I am as ever enormously grateful, given my inability to follow any of this directly).

Once again, the idea of Tacitus Trap as an “intellectual forgery” was raised. As I wrote before, I don’t think that’s a reasonable judgement at all: the concept is a decent enough paraphrase of what Tacitus says, and it serves a useful purpose – indeed, there’s a good case to be made that British political commentators need to adopt it forthwith to characterise our shambolic government. What’s interesting is *why* it should be considered inauthentic: Because Tacitus didn’t use these exact words? (Maybe reflecting a different attitude to classical authority in China?). Because no one in the West uses it? (Implying that the West has a special claim to the classical tradition?).

Or, that the phrase damned by association, especially since its adoption as officially sanctioned language (now part of what every state official should know, after Premier Xi used it in a speech)? The intended implication of using a classical Western phrase might be that this credibility crisis is originally a Western problem, or at least not solely a Chinese problem – in other words (and regardless of whether or not it’s actually true about the West) the introduction of the phrase represents the use of rhetoric to manipulate the public, by acknowledging the existence of a problem and simultaneously diminishing its significance by suggesting that it’s a more general phenomenon.

Which is to say, the idea of the Tacitus Trap is actually a key example of what it describes, the inability of a government to break out of its credibility crisis or convince people of its sincerity once a certain tipping point is reached…

*C.A. Martindale, Redeeming the Text: Latin poetry and the hermeneutics of reception (Cambridge, 1993)