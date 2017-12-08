Some years ago, when my grasp of German was at a level of competent-but-not-idiomatic, I used the word Selektion – I can’t remember the exact context, but it may have had something to do with the British system of university admissions compared with the German – and was taken aback by the reaction of the people I was talking to. “You can’t used that word! Yes, it means ‘selection’, but that’s not what it means…” Because the Selektion of people into different categories is what happened on arrival at concentration camps; if you’re going to talk about dividing people into different categories, for example with admissions to university courses with restricted numbers of places, you definitely need to find a different word for it.

It was clear that, at least for these people – I’ve carefully avoided the word ever since, to be on the safe side, so don’t have any further evidence – ‘Selektion’ was unavoidably entangled with historical and political issues; not that every usage was deliberately evoking the horrors of the past, but that it could evoke such a reaction in the hearer. I can imagine (I haven’t checked) that there are people who employ the term precisely in order to provoke such a reaction, with a degree of deniability; but accidental usage, except by ignorant foreigners who don’t know any better, could only be because someone hasn’t thought things through adequately. You wouldn’t use the term ‘Selektion’ in the title of an academic conference, for example, unless you were either discussing the actual historical topic, or were being explicitly provocative.

Do Germans experience a similar feeling of shock or uneasiness when they encounter ‘Selection’ in English – in the context of university admissions, or boxes of chocolates? I would imagine that they might well do – but would recognise that this is essentially their issue, that the English usage is, almost certainly, entirely innocent of the cultural and historical associations that they cannot ignore. In some instances, this might not be true – an academic conference on 20th-century German history that used ‘Selection’ in the title would be reasonably be suspected of deliberate evocation (even if not provocation), or open to accusations of ignorance and thoughtlessness. But that’s because there are specific reasons why one can assume some degree of knowledge of the connotations of the equivalent term in German, even in a different cultural context; someone who objected to the name of Cadbury’s Selection Box would rightly be ridiculed.

Context is key. On the one hand, there’s a recognition that words cannot be abstracted from their wider cultural context and stripped of their associations, even if that’s the writer’s sincere intention. On the other hand, words don’t necessarily carry their associations with them into a different cultural context, even if that’s how someone from the original context will instinctively read them. To take a concrete example, the subject of a recent flurry of argument on the Classicists email list, in a US context the word ‘undocumented’ is inextricably associated with the specific plight of Undocumented immigrants (movingly discussed by Dan-el Padilla Peralta). I can well imagine that it’s now impossible to use the term in the US without evoking this theme, or without revealing oneself as naive and thoughtless (I’ve no idea what the consequences may have been for established phrases like ‘undocumented feature’).

How far do these associations extend beyond that context? The term ‘undocumented’ is used in the UK in the context of immigration, but I wouldn’t say that it had the same cultural resonances; that is to say, it’s obvious what it means in discussions of immigration or when used in relation to someone born outside the country, but simply seeing the word ‘undocumented’ in a different context doesn’t instantly bring to mind the topic of immigration, let alone the specific topic of immigration in the US. Artefacts may be undocumented. Historical events may be undocumented. The use of Undocumented as the title of an academic conference about ancient documents may indeed be a deliberate reference to the US situation, but I’m not convinced that it can only be a deliberate reference to it.

In brief: language is always political. But there is not yet a homogeneous global political context in which language is always political in exactly the same way everywhere.