No, not a heart-warming story about how the curmudgeonly old cynic came to be persuaded of the essential goodness of human nature and the unshakeable bonds of fellowship – okay, simply writing that out makes it seem like a really good idea, but probably not this year – but a reprise of @Thucydiocy’s little song from the Twitter, in case you missed it…

On the twelfth day of Christmas Thucydides sent to me

Twelve misquotations

Eleven dubious analogies

Ten IR Realists

Nine war college seminars

Eight Auden references

Seven exemplary catastrophes

Six brutal massacres

Tragic irony!

Four hundred oligarchs

Fear, honour and interest

A bipolar conflict

And a κτῆμα ἐς αἰεὶ