Increasingly, the most interesting aspect of investigating fake or dubious Thucydides quotes on the internet is not establishing their fakeness (Morley’s Law: the majority of quotations attributed to Thucydides on the internet fall into one of three categories: not quite what he said, not really what he meant, or not actually Thucydides at all) but exploring the processes by which anyone came to believe in them in the first place, and what this tells us about the cultural image of Thucydides. I’m grateful to @regponciano over on the Twitter for bringing a quote from a blog by one Steve Fuller on Post-Truth and the STS Symmetry Principle to my attention:

While it is possible to defer democracy by trying to deflect attention from the naked power dynamics, as Latour does, with fancy metaphysical diversions and occasional outbursts in high dudgeon, those are leonine tactics that only serve to repress STS’s foxy roots. In 2017, we should finally embrace our responsibility for the post-truth world and call forth our vulpine spirit to do something unexpectedly creative with it. The hidden truth of Aude sapere (Kant’s ‘Dare to know’) is Audet adipiscitur (Thucydides’ ‘Whoever dares, wins’).

Total bollocks – obviously I’m talking about that final sentence – but it turns out to be interesting total bollocks. No, it isn’t Thucydides, and not just because he didn’t write in Latin. “Who dares wins” is of course the motto of the Special Air Service, later adopted by similar forces in other countries, and a brief internet search suggests that the motto was invented – in English – by its founder, David Stirling, early in WWII. But clearly that’s an inadequate pedigree for many people, hence not only the Latinised version (which is scarcely mentioned on the internet before 2008 or so, and then largely in discussions about the best way to translate the SAS motto into Latin for a tattoo or, heaven help us, an inscribed sword) but also the suggestion on the rather lame Wikipedia page that the sentiment of the motto at least can be traced back further:

An early statement of the idea is ‘τοῖς τολμῶσιν ἡ τύχη ξύμφορος’ (“fortune favours the bold”) from the Ancient Greek soldier and historian Thucydides.

Again, nope. Once you strip out all the sites that simply reproduce this Wikipedia passage without attribution, there isn’t a lot of support for this. The Greek Army Aviation Centre has apparently adopted a version of it as their motto (I can’t be bothered at this point to try and work out when they did this; the Centre was founded under that name in 1961, but I don’t know whether they adopted the emblem at that point, or later, or took it over from a previous organisation), but otherwise the main discussion is on a translation forum, with someone looking for a source for the quote (for a tattoo, again) and being told that it’s actually from Aeneid 10.284, “audentes fortuna iuvat” – which is true, except that Turnus actually used the singular, audentis. Oddly, the Wikipedia page on this phrase thinks it comes from line 344, but it does supply the further information that this and other variants come originally from Terence’s Phormio, in the form “Fortes fortuna adiuvat”.

It seems unlikely in the extreme that these modern attempts to link Thucydides and the SAS have very deep historical roots – but this isn’t the first time that the connection has been made. In 1566, when the Turks were threatening Venetian territories, one Bernardino Rocca urged the Governor-General of Venice to draw the lesson from, among other examples, Alcibiades’ speech urging the attack on Syracuse, “che la fortuna favorisce i coraggiosi”, that fortune favours the brave (noted in Kinch Hoekstra’s excellent chapter on ‘Thucydides and the bellicose beginnings of modern political theory’ in the invaluable collection on Thucydides and the Modern World edited by Harloe and Morley, p. 30).

Rocca’s book, Imprese, strategemi et errori militari (loosely, Actions, Strategems and Military Errors) looks to be well worth exploring for further possible references to Thucydidean military exempla, if I had the time to work through C16 Italian; for the moment, I would simply note that at this point, at least, the focus is on Alcibiades’ argument as an example of strategic boldness, rather than the Sicilian Expedition as the epitome of ‘Who dares, needs to be very lucky…’ Which might not make for such a good tattoo.

Further thoughts: obviously certain sorts of people would be entirely happy with the SAS symbol and original motto in English… Having it put into Latin or Greek sets up a distance from the original while keeping the sentiment – how far does it retain a military association, given the wider habit of adopting Greek (or ‘Greek’) symbols and phrases to assert a link with the Spartans?