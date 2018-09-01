How should we imagine the Athenians at Melos – coldly rational technocrats, bombastic neocons, sardonic British imperialists..? (As I’ve mentioned before, one of my embryonic projects is to explore different ways of presenting the Melian Dialogue, to bring out different facets). One obvious – probably too obvious – possibility is the comic book supervillain, not least because this draws attention to the ultimate hollowness of their words – we know that there’s going to be a weak spot in their master plan, probably intimately connected to their arrogant self-confidence, even if there’s a lot of explosive special-effects destruction to come first. Conversely, comic book supervillains do have a tendency to talk like bad versions of the Melian Dialogue, in capital letters: “MWAHAHA! SOON MY DEATH RAY WILL DESTROY METROPOLIS! THE STRONG DO WHAT THEY WANT AND THE WEAK WILL BOW BEFORE THORAXIS!”

The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history while the strong, for good or for ill, survive. The strong are respected, and alliances are made with the strong, and in the end peace is made with the strong. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 29, 2018

Is this a Thucydides reference, as a lot of people on the Twitter have been suggesting? Almost certainly not; yes, there’s the reference to the Strong and the Weak, but in boilerplate supervillain terms rather than anything actually resembling lines from the Melian Dialogue (even the Athenians don’t claim that the weak will all be slaughtered; that’s their fate only if they get ideas above their station and try resisting the demands of the strong). At the most, we might see the influence of a very crude version of C20 Realism, influenced at some remove by a crude reading of Thucydides – but even in crude Realism terms, let alone anything else, this is basically nonsense.

As an international relations professor, let me just say that this tweet is a crock of shit. https://t.co/D0hlFWblGU — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 1, 2018

Far from being a source of Netanyahu’s thinking, the Melian Dialogue offers a basis for a critical reading. Thucydides provides a primer in the rhetoric and self-delusions of the powerful; contempt for anyone perceived as weaker and any behaviour perceived as weak, belief that only ‘equals’ merit respect or consideration, confidence that strength can never be a problem and hidden fear that one’s own strength might not be as unassailable as believed (cf. the Athenians’ admission of the fragility of their own empire).

Believing in an anarchistic dog-eat-dog world becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, as every state is terrified of being, or being thought, weak, and so acts as aggressively as possible to present itself as strong – which pushes others to act the same. That way leads to mutual destruction (or at the very least a lot of collateral damage); Thucydides invites us to consider whether there is an alternative, a way to break out of the cycle – to make Woodrue recognise his own delusions…