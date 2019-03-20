If what you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. If what you have is a copy of Thucydides, everything looks like the Melian Dialogue.

Sometimes, this is a great advantage: Thucydides offers a way – definitely not the only way – of seeing new connections between things, and asking new questions through a process of comparison and contrast. This was the way things turned out at Queen Elizabeth School, Crediton, yesterday, where Lynette Mitchell and I were running our first pilot session with Hattie Andrews from The Politics Project; the students had great fun playing what’s become known as the Peg Game – basically, the Peloponnesian War considered as Rock, Paper, Scissors – which then led perfectly into consideration of different examples of unequal power relationships, setting things up for next week’s exploration of the Melian Dilemma choose-your-own-adventure game. The only thing we could have asked for was an extra twenty minutes for discussion.

There were also some remarkable bits of strategic ingenuity and innovation within the simple rules of the game: the student who worked out that the way not to lose was not to play, and declared himself Switzerland; the various budding imperialists who focused on avoiding rivals of similar strength while hoovering up the small fry; and the future World Empress who subjugated a few such smaller players and then sent them out to conquer others on her behalf. All of which offered yet more material for debate about how power can and should be used, and how the powerful tend to behave, moving backwards and forwards between Thucydides’ account, historical reality, and the present.

The reason this works is that it treats Thucydides not as a hammer but as a crowbar: it doesn’t nail things shut by providing The Answer about how the world works, but opens them up so they can be examined. It’s the polar opposite of the annoying habit of ascribing any vague statement about power and weakness to Thucydides, as if that instantly confers legitimacy (or indeed sense). Case in point: various people on the Twitter claiming this week that Trump’s latest incoherent babbling is referencing the Melian Dialogue:

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Yeah… The claim of Sebastian Gorka that Trump can intuit Thucydidean insights without actually reading any seems to carry more weight than that interpretation. Or, indeed, the hilarious assertion of Victor Davis Hanson, in his new book The Case for Trump, that Trump’s relentless focus on success and esteem as the only measure of value and the only thing anyone should care about echoes Thucydides’ distinction between prophasis and aitia – pay no attention to what people claim, but only to the real motives.

It’s the usual underlying two-step of Thucydides’ contemporary image: content/sensibility (the world is harsh and pitiless, only the strong survive) and authority/insight (only a few really get it, and see the world as it really is), each reinforcing the other – so that attaching oneself to Thucydidean sentiments is naturally taken to imply Thucydidean authority. Dismissing high-minded professed motives and seeing everything in terms of power and interest is ‘Thucydidean’, therefore Trump is Thucydidean; Thucydides is right, therefore Trump is right. It’s just the way things are, once you strip away your illusions and liberal prejudice.

It’s just a coincidence, but I was remined of another recent exchange on the Twitter, picked up by the indefatigable Thucydides bot:

Has anyone done a D&D alignment chart for Greek prose authors? Herodotus is 100% chaotic good, and Thucydides is lawful evil. Thinking about Xenophon – might be chaotic neutral… — Stefano Frullini (@saxeusque) March 12, 2019

Okay, so the idea of alignments in D&D is widely agreed to be rather confused and silly, as illustrated by the fact that the rules have changed quite dramatically from edition to edition – and did anyone ever play the AD&D 2nd edn rule that acting out of alignment could lose you experience points? Such crude categories never serve adequately to characterise our own complexities, or those of beloved characters, but they’re always useful for dividing up the rest of the world and giving bits of it a good kicking.

It turned out that the main motive behind Stefano’s label for Thucydides was a sense of the malevolence of his prose style; which is not unreasonable in some ways (yes, Thucydides clearly wants his readers to suffer as a means to personal growth) but questionable if it’s meant as a description of what little we can discern of his moral and philosophical outlook. ‘Lawfulness’: okay, there is certainly a horror of chaos and the collapse of moral order, so not chaotic, but there’s also scepticism about the actual operations of Greek political institutions, which might point more towards neutrality. (Similarly, I assume that labeling Herodotus as Chaotic is because of his willingness to relativise customs – but his commitment to Greek political order is unmistakable also). ‘Evil’, though – selfishness and no respect for life, as opposed to altruism and respect for life? Difficult to reconcile with Thucydides’ clear view of the atrocities of war and the tragedy of human folly – but of course it fits perfectly with the image of Thucydides as someone who doesn’t just characterise the Athenians’ brutal imperialism in dramatic terms but wholeheartedly endorses their world view…

Thucydides appears twice more in Hanson’s book, plus as an opening epigraph. He’s mentioned in passing as one of the many Athenian writers who “dreamed of a better way of consensual government than Athenian radical democracy and its propensity to destroy – or to kill – by a 51% majority vote of the assembly on any given day anyone who might disagree with the supposed majority” – yes, we see what you did there, VDH, and the use of ‘consensual’ to describe attempts at doing without the active consent of the governed is a neat trick. Trump and his “middle-class populism” are here presented as nothing new – but thus part of the noble tradition of Aristophanes, Plato, Xenophon, Aristotle, and of course Thucydides (and in subsequent paragraphs Achilles, Ajax, Augustus, Martin Luther, Dirty Harry, and The Wild Bunch).

Secondly, Hanson acknowledges that critics have compared Trump to classical demagogues, including Cleon, “the bete noire of the aristocratic Thucydides’ masterful history” – but then turns this into a positive: “to ancient historians” – clearly distinguished from these carping critics – the speeches of rabble-rousers like Cleon and thugs like Catiline are models of rhetorical power and directness, as “those who cannot speak to a crowd cannot become demagogues”. The epigraph to the Introduction had likewise invoked Cleon as an implicit model, with his words from the opening of the Mytilene Debate: “ordinary men usually manage public affairs better than their more gifted fellows”.

Shorn of context – Hanson doesn’t at this point explain who Cleon son of Cleaenetus was, but simply launches into a description of Trump launching his campaign in 2015, albeit with the rather muddled classical analogy that “he postured like Caesar easily crossing the forbidden Rubicon and forcing an end to the old politics as usual” – this is deliciously ambiguous. Is he really describing the superhumanly gifted Trump as ‘ordinary’? Or quietly admitting that Trump’s great gifts may not entirely suit him to managing public affairs? Or simply suggesting parallels between the populist rhetoric of both men – both members of the elite who made considerable mileage out of posing as men of the people? It’s a phrase that seems to have its cake and eat it, simultaneously appealing to those who take it at face value as an attack on the failed politics of the Beltway elite (the way the quote is normally deployed on Twitter) and those who regard Trump with condescension (Hanson makes no bones about the “lowbrow, sometimes crude tone and content” of Trump’s “stream-of-consciousness talk”).

Contradiction? Only insofar as it’s one which Hanson himself is uniquely qualified to resolve. His first chapter explicitly presents The Two Americas as an echo of Athens v Sparta, sophisticated coastal elites versus rough unlettered rural folk, with the majority of Greek poleis rooting for the later. Hanson presents himself as the detached observer, who lives among the real people of the countryside on his ancestral estate but knows his way around the world of the city – and so his choice to side with the ‘Spartans’ is based on full knowledge and understanding of both sides, not the ignorance of knowing no other way of life (a fault of the clever Californian and Beltway elites as well). Indeed, it’s surely not too much of a stretch to suggest that his depiction of a divided America is Thucydidean not only in its chosen tropes but in authorial self-conception: he sees events from both sides with scrupulous objectivity, and ultimately favours the stability of Sparta; he is a man who stays out of politics and does not seek power, but recognises, even as he recoils from it, the charisma and power of a Cleon, despising and desiring at the same time his rough anti-aristocratic manliness; Cleon’s methods are not those of Thucydides’ class, but they promise to have the desired effect on the corrupt status quo, simultaneously too democratic and anti-populist.

This Thucydides is Chaotic Evil: dedicated (even if just as cheer-leader) to the overthrow of the existing order and the triumph of individualism and naked self-interest. We are already well into the period of stasis, with the political culture broken beyond repair (by the actions of the enemy, of course); and so, as Thucydides described and this modern Thucydides exemplifies, every action is praiseworthy insofar as it benefits one’s own faction and hurts the enemy, and reckless vulgarity and self-interest are redefined as the traits of an off-putting Homeric hero…